Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Leaves Surprising Tip At Tennessee Restaurant

By Logan DeLoye

October 31, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans - October 16, 2005
Photo: Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson stopped by an IHOP in Knoxville on Saturday with plans to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium after his meal. According to WLWT, Johnson paid $14.29 for his food and left a $1,000 tip. He posted a photo of the bill on Twitter that detailed this tip, and the kind note that he wrote to the waiter.

"It's my first time in the Ville, going to the game tonight but I don't know the Rocky Top song :(," the bill read. Below the note was the tip amount, Johnson's signature, and an "I love you," written at the bottom of the bill. The former NFL star captioned the tweet: "Proverbs 11:25 (Knox edition)."

WLWT mentioned that this is not the first time that Johnson has went above and beyond to express gratitude to those working in the service industry. He left a $1,000 tip at a restaurant in Florida in 2020, and a $1,000 tip at a restaurant in Cincinnati in 2021. Each time Johnson leaves these large tips, he posts them on Twitter and captions the tweet with the same bible verse. WLWT quoted the specific verse to read: "A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

