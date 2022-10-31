Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Leaves Surprising Tip At Tennessee Restaurant

Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson stopped by an IHOP in Knoxville on Saturday with plans to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium after his meal. According to WLWT, Johnson paid $14.29 for his food and left a $1,000 tip. He posted a photo of the bill on Twitter that detailed this tip, and the kind note that he wrote to the waiter.

"It's my first time in the Ville, going to the game tonight but I don't know the Rocky Top song :(," the bill read. Below the note was the tip amount, Johnson's signature, and an "I love you," written at the bottom of the bill. The former NFL star captioned the tweet: "Proverbs 11:25 (Knox edition)."