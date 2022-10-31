Frankie Jonas took some inspiration from his older brother Joe Jonas for Halloween this year. The youngest Jonas Brother shared photos and videos of him and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as Joe and Taylor Swift. Specifically, their outfits in the 2009 documentary concert, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

Frankie wore a "Burnin Up" t-shirt with tight black pants and Olson wore a glittery dress similar to the one that Swift wore during her guest appearance on their tour where they performed her hit "Should've Said No."

Swift and Jonas famously dated for three months in 2008 before Joe broke up with her in a 27-second phone call.