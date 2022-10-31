Georgia College Student Killed During Halloween Crowd Rush In South Korea

By Logan DeLoye

October 31, 2022

Stampede During Halloween Celebrations In Seoul Leaves At Least 151 Dead
Photo: Getty Images

Kennesaw State University student and Atlanta native Steven Blesi II was among the 154 individuals trampled and killed during the Halloween stampede on October 30th. According to WSB-TV, Blesi was an international business major studying abroad in South Korea. He and had just finished midterms and was out with friends the night that the tragic incident occurred.

“We knew that him and his friends, they were going to go out, because they just finished midterms,” Blesi's father shared with WSB-TV. “I texted him through WhatsApp because he’s over there and said, ‘I know you’re out and about, but be safe I love you.’”

WSB-TV mentioned that Blesi was one of 11 Kennesaw State University students that were studying abroad in South Korea at the time of the stampede. Kennesaw State University released a statement on behalf of Blesi's memory, and shared their condolences with the family.

“On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven’s family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss,” WSB-TV obtained in a statement from Kennesaw State University president Kathy Schwaig. “We have been in contact with Steven’s family and have offered all available resources of the University to them.”

The cause of the stampede is under investigation and the death toll continues to rise.

