Ariana Grande Shows Off New Hair Color For Her 'Wicked' Role

Wicked is set to come out next year and fans were excited to see Ariana on set for the first time at the end of September. The "7 Rings" singer was seen sporting matching looks with her husband, Dalton Gomez, as the pair walked along the set in London on Wednesday (September 28), according to photos obtained by E! News. Gomez wore dark pants and a brown shirt, while Grande wore a brown jacket over a soft pink turtleneck shirt. Both topped off their looks with pink face masks.

Ariana has also been giving fans sneak peeks with her co-star Cynthia Erivo on Instagram since the summer. Earlier this year, she opened up about the audition process for one of her dream roles.

"I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode, while I was also shooting The Voice. So, I was shooting and then doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, 'I want to be ready to go in,'" she said, adding, "And now, thank God, the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I've adored since I [was] 10 years old and that is going to have every piece of me."