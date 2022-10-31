Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Son Makes Instagram Debut

Tristan also made an appearance in the season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians which included footage of the two parents meeting their newborn baby boy for the first time. While Khloe hasn't revealed his name yet, she did hint to Kris Jenner that his name starts with a T. “I’m so grateful,” Khloé said in a confessional. “It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have. Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day,” she said in reference to Thompson's cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols.

In a recent interview, Khloe revealed that she's done having kids. During Thursday's (October 27) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said doesn't currently have any plans for expanding her family past having "one of each." She added, "I'm one of both and I think I'm good, chapter's closed."

Kardashian also spoke about the differences in the way both of her children were born. "I had reasons why I couldn't carry my second, and it's such a blessing."