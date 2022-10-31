Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Son Makes Instagram Debut
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 31, 2022
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited at a family Halloween party over the weekend and they (kind of) shared the first photo of their second child together. "Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)," Khloe captioned the photos of her daughter holding her 3-month-old baby boy with his back turned to the camera. The new mom has yet to share his name with the public.
Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby boy via surrogate over the summer and while they're no longer a couple it seems as though they're committed to co-parenting their two children.
Khloé Kardashian via Instagram stories compartilhando uma foto da True com seu irmão mais novo. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/i4axNECPlf— Khloé Kardashian Brasil (@khloedashbra) October 30, 2022
Tristan also made an appearance in the season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians which included footage of the two parents meeting their newborn baby boy for the first time. While Khloe hasn't revealed his name yet, she did hint to Kris Jenner that his name starts with a T. “I’m so grateful,” Khloé said in a confessional. “It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have. Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day,” she said in reference to Thompson's cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols.
In a recent interview, Khloe revealed that she's done having kids. During Thursday's (October 27) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said doesn't currently have any plans for expanding her family past having "one of each." She added, "I'm one of both and I think I'm good, chapter's closed."
Kardashian also spoke about the differences in the way both of her children were born. "I had reasons why I couldn't carry my second, and it's such a blessing."