Khloe Kardashian Rejected Tristan Thompson's Secret Marriage Proposal

Tristan Thompson proposed to his ex Khloe Kardashian in December 2020 but she turned him down. The secret proposal was unveiled on Thursday's (September 29th) episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

However, it wasn't Khloe who shared the shocking revelation. “The fact that he proposed and you never told us, and I asked him months later,” Kim Kardashian told Khloe during the episode. She also recalled Tristan saying, "'Oh, I did it months ago. She didn't tell you guys?'" Apparently, Khloe turned down the NBA player's proposal back in December 2020 because she didn't feel "proud" of his offer.

“I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone and that’s why I said I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family," Khloé explained in a confessional. She continued, "As hurtful as that probably was for him to hear it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope.”

Later, Kim joked that she wouldn't be able to turn down a proposal as Khloe did and she'd "have to say yes" because she'd "just feel so bad."

The first two episodes are focused on Khloe who is still reeling after finding out Tristan cheated on her again and has a baby with Maralee Nichols while having another baby with Khloe via surrogate. In the premiere, Tristan and Khloe reunite in the hospital to visit their newborn despite no longer being a couple.