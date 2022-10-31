This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Minnesota

Every state has its own urban legends and bone-chilling stories of places that are reportedly haunted year-round, not just on Halloween. These sites include old state hospitals, abandoned homes and hotels that are so terrifying only the brave (or the dead) dare to tread foot on their premises.

If you're looking to take a guided tour or a solo walk through the darkness of one of these destinations, Thrillist recently compiled a list of the creepiest places where ghosts are rumored to patrol in each state. They named Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul as the scariest place to visit in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Our favorite Minnesota haunt, Forepaugh's Restaurant, recently closed. Luckily, Minnesota is home to as many haunts as it is lakes. One of the creepiest—and most accessible—is Wabasha Street Caves. This is one of the liveliest places on the list; it’s an underground speakeasy from the '30s that still hosts weddings and parties so good that the original folks never seem to have left. That apparently includes the ghosts of three gangsters who, in the caves' bootlegging days, skipped out on their check by getting murdered and buried in the floors. To this day, people report seeing uninvited, very dapper guests roaming the halls, along with the ghost of a bartender and a madame."