This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Minnesota

Mac and cheese has a stellar reputation. For some, it is a classic comfort food and a quick bite during a busy week. For others it is a go-to meal when ordering food at a restaurant. This dish is often topped with seafood, bacon, breadcrumbs, extra cheese, and more! Mac and cheese is often served as a side with meat, bread, and greens, but can be the main course when served in larger quantities. Most restaurants will offer this dish in a dairy-free variation for those with specific needs. Regardless of where and how you choose to enjoy mac and cheese, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mac and cheese in the entire state can be found at Smack Shack located in Minneapolis. LoveFood recommended trying the Lobster Mac.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mac and cheese in the entire state:

"One of the most beautiful lobster macs comes from seafood restaurant Smack Shack in Minneapolis. Semi-soft Italian Taleggio, sweetcorn, and breadcrumbs make it stand out from other mac 'n' cheeses and customers say it’s everything you want from the dish: creamy, rich, and buttery, with some crunch."