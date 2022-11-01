Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash Part Ways

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have reportedly "agreed to part ways," the Athletic Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Tuesday (November 1).

Nash confirmed his departure from the team in an official statement shared shortly after the report.

"A very heartfelt thanks to [Nets owners] Joe and Clara Tsai along with [general manager] Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash said. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for.

"It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday. I'm especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.

"Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash's will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around."