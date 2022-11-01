Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash Part Ways
By Jason Hall
November 1, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have reportedly "agreed to part ways," the Athletic Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Tuesday (November 1).
Nash confirmed his departure from the team in an official statement shared shortly after the report.
"A very heartfelt thanks to [Nets owners] Joe and Clara Tsai along with [general manager] Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash said. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for.
"It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday. I'm especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.
"Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash's will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around."
Jacque Vaughn will serve as acting Nets head coach for tonight's game vs. Chicago.
Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as the "acting Nets head coach" for Tuesday (November 1) night's game against the Chicago Bulls, according to Charania.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Vaughn isn't expected to keep the role long-term and the team will target Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka -- a former Nets assistant who is currently serving a team-enforced suspension -- and former Utah Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder as head coaching options.
The Celtics are reportedly willing to "let Udoka leave for another job," according to Wojnarowski.
Nash, a FIBA and Basketball Hall of Famer, as well as a two-time NBA MVP as a player, was hired by the Nets in 2020, taking on the head coaching role without prior coaching experience.
The Nets -- a perennial preseason favorite in the Eastern Conference since acquiring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019 -- went 92-62 during the past two seasons, but were eliminated prior to the conference championship round each year.
Brooklyn is currently 2-5 through its first seven games of the 2022-23 NBA season.