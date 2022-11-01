This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois

Mac and cheese has a stellar reputation. For some, it is a classic comfort food and a quick bite during a busy week. For others it is a go-to meal when ordering food at a restaurant. This dish is often topped with seafood, bacon, breadcrumbs, extra cheese, and more! Mac and cheese is often served as a side with meat, bread, and greens, but can be the main course when served in larger quantities. Most restaurants will offer this dish in a dairy-free variation for those with specific needs. Regardless of where and how you choose to enjoy mac and cheese, there is one restaurant in Illinois that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mac and cheese in the entire state can be found at Bub City located in Chicago. LoveFood recommended trying the Mac 'n' Cheesy.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mac and cheese in the entire state:

"The Mac N' Cheesy at Bub City, a jazzy barbecue restaurant and bar, is so indulgent some say it's too rich and cheesy (we believe there’s no such thing). However, most customers declare it one of the best. If you want to push the boat out even further, top it with pulled pork or brisket."