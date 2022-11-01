This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State

If you have been searching for a reason to head over to your local bakery and pick up a dozen chocolate chip cookies, then this is your sign. But, the truth is, you really don't need a reason to enjoy them. Though they are easy and fun to make at home with family and friends, sometimes its nice to pick up pre-made cookies from the bakeries that make them best without creating a mess in the kitchen. Plus, there is nothing quite like walking in to the sweet smell of pastries and freshly baked cookies as they are laid out on racks behind the glass for all to admire. This specific Ohio bakery is known for the way that they craft their chocolate chip cookies, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best chocolate chip cookies in the entire state can be found at Mrs. Goodman's Baking Co. in Worthington.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the best chocolate chip cookies in Ohio:

"Located in Worthington, Ohio, Mrs. Goodman's Baking Co. has been catering to local residents since 1986. Though Mrs. Goodman's Baking Co. is known for making some amazing custom cakes, the dynamic chocolate chip cookies are far from simple. The texture manages to be soft, chewy, yet crunchy, all at the same time. For $1.95, customers can get a chocolate chip cookie that has perfectly crisp edges with a warm and soft center. You also have the option to build a box with the baker's dozen — simply mix and match your chocolate chip cookies with other flavors (like oatmeal butterscotch, brown sugar walnut, and snickerdoodle)."