This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin

Grilled cheese is an American delicacy. In its most basic form, this dish is crafted with bread and cheese. Throughout the years, the simple, yet satisfying staple has been served in many different and creative ways. Some of these sandwiches are made with meat and vegetables, while others feature mac and cheese and complimentary garnishes. Grilled cheese sandwiches served in any form are often accompanied by a hearty bowl of tomato soup, and the pairing is iconic. Despite your preference and the many options that are available, there is one restaurant in Wisconsin that serves this item better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best grilled cheese sandwich in all of Wisconsin can be found at Alchemy in Madison. LoveFood recommended ordering the Stuffed Grilled Cheese. This sandwich is special because it is stuffed with various cheeses and vegetables.

Here is what Lovefood detailed about the delicious dish:

"The Stuffed Grilled Cheese sandwich at Alchemy comes filled with broccoli, roasted carrots, red onion and a cilantro pesto. It's highly recommended and is described by diners as “amazing.” The Wisconsin cheese – Swiss cheese and Cheddar – is what makes it so delicious, along with the perfectly baked and toasted sourdough bread."