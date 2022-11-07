Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death Still Undetermined After Autopsy

Aaron Carter's cause of death remains undetermined following an autopsy on Sunday, November 6th. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner's office released a statement that explained his cause of death has been deferred after the autopsy. An official cause of death will be made once the results from additional tests and studies are in.

The office did confirm that the rapper/singer was pronounced dead at 11:14 A.M. on Saturday, November 5th, at his home in Lancaster, California. His housekeeper reportedly found him and contacted 911 but Carter was dead by the time help arrived.

Prior to his death, Carter struggled with addiction and had been arrested in 2017 for a DUI. Just three days before his passing, Page Six reported he was stopped by police under a suspected DUI but passed field sobriety tests and was free to go.

Just days after the tragic news, his older brother Nick Carter broke down in tears during a Backstreet Boys concert when the band paid tribute to Aaron. Nick was visibly emotional and crying during the tribute, with A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough rushing to comfort him and wrap him in a hug.

The day after his death was reported, Nick shared childhood photos with his brother and addressed their tumultuous relationship amid Aaron's struggle with addiction. "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick wrote the day after Aaron's death. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know."