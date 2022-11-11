This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona

Sandwiches are a staple meal. There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state. The website states, "Grinders, heroes, hoagies, po’ boys: whatever you call them, America loves a sub sandwich. Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US."

So which place in Arizona was named the state's best sub sandwich shop? According to the list, the best sub sandwich in Arizona comes from Sidewinder Subs in Gilbert. Here's what the website says about the sandwich shop:

"The Italian sub – either with spiced charcuterie or ham, salami and cheese – is a favorite for customers at Sidewinder Subs, although you can’t really go wrong with any options on the extensive menu, which includes meatball, pastrami, crab and avocado, and a vegetarian sub with “every veggie we have.” The friendly staff members are happy to make customized sub sandwiches to order too."

The full list of each state's best sub sandwich shop can be found on LoveFOOD's website.