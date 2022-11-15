Offset Says Life After Takeoff's Death 'Feels Like A Nightmare'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 15, 2022
Offset is opening up about life after Takeoff's tragic death several days after he laid his family member to rest.
In a touching message he posted to Instagram on Tuesday, November 15, the Migos rapper mourned the loss of Takeoff and expressed how terrible life is without him. Offset embraced the love he has for his cousin and just wished to do the things they loved to do together one last time.
"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words," Offset wrote. "I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."
"Every time you would see me, you didn't give me a dap you gave me a hug," he continued. "I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength,. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, AL and after."
Offset's beautiful tribute also includes past photos and videos of them together. It comes a few days after Quavo broke his silence on Takeoff's death following his arena-sized funeral in Atlanta. During the massive memorial service, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Chloe Bailey and more performed while Quavo and Offset eulogized him alongside Drake and their Quality Control family Pierre "P" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee. See Quavo's tribute to Takeoff below.