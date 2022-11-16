Buc-ee's Breaks Ground On Biggest Store Yet And It's Right Here In Texas

Texas' iconic gas station, famous for its large, clean bathrooms and yummy foods, is planning to add a "much larger store" right here in the state. KXAN reported that the groundbreaking ceremony for the new store took place on Wednesday with Mayor CJ Watts in attendance.

The newest Buc-ee's store will be next to an existing location, reported My San Antonio.

The existing Luling location is currently the only Buc-ee's store in Caldwell County. It opened in 2001. The store doubled in size in 2006 and again in 2009. Now, the newer, bigger location will be right next door allowing for a "seamless transition," according to a company press release.

Stan Beard of Buc-ee's said:

"Twenty years ago, Beaver and Don had the gumption to change the industry by building the first Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center in Luling. Since that time, Buc-ee’s has grown into an iconic Texas brand that now shares our Texas pride with new stores throughout the Southeast and West."