Buc-ee's Breaks Ground On Biggest Store Yet And It's Right Here In Texas

By Ginny Reese

November 17, 2022

A Buc-ee's store in Daytona Beach, FL, USA.
Photo: Getty Images

Texas' iconic gas station, famous for its large, clean bathrooms and yummy foods, is planning to add a "much larger store" right here in the state. KXAN reported that the groundbreaking ceremony for the new store took place on Wednesday with Mayor CJ Watts in attendance.

The newest Buc-ee's store will be next to an existing location, reported My San Antonio.

The existing Luling location is currently the only Buc-ee's store in Caldwell County. It opened in 2001. The store doubled in size in 2006 and again in 2009. Now, the newer, bigger location will be right next door allowing for a "seamless transition," according to a company press release.

Stan Beard of Buc-ee's said:

"Twenty years ago, Beaver and Don had the gumption to change the industry by building the first Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center in Luling. Since that time, Buc-ee’s has grown into an iconic Texas brand that now shares our Texas pride with new stores throughout the Southeast and West."

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said during a county commissioners meeting, "We went over the 381 agreement outlining the rebate that Buc-ee's has asked for to remain in Caldwell County and build their next store right next to the store that they have. A much larger store."

