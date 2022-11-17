Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.

“The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred,” KTLA obtained in a statement from NPS. “Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown.”

DNA tests revealed that the foot belonged to former Los Angeles resident Il Hun Ro. Il Hun Ro was 70-years-old when he passed away. KTLA detailed that the hot spring was closed when his foot was found, but is currently open. When officials found the foot, it was partially inside of a shoe. The pool is said to be 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and is the deepest hot spring in the entire park.

Officials are unable to pin down the exact cause of Ro's death, but suspect it to have occurred by venturing off of the trail.