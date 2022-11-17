It's typical for TV shows and movies to host premieres in Los Angeles. Yellowstone, however, switched it up and welcomed Season 5 in Fort Worth. Why? The cast absolutely adores the city.

"Hollywood comes to Fort Worth, as opposed to the other way around," Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan told the crowd inside the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater in Fort Worth on Sunday (November 13), according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Among the stars from the hit Paramount show present at the premiere were Luke Grimes ("Kayce Dutton"), Kelsey Asbille ("Monica Dutton"), Kyle Silverstein ("Young Rip Wheeler"), Piper Perabo ("Summer Higgins") and Denim Richards ("Colby"). Grimes, who plays Kevin Costner's son on the show, opened up on the red carpet about his love for Fort Worth. "I love it here man, it’s cool as s---. I wasn’t a cowboy before this show, but now I want to be one. I think if you want to be a cowboy, you got to know about Fort Worth," he said.