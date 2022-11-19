New Details Emerge About Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's Breakup

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde called it quits after almost two years of dating.

Sources first told People on Friday (November 18) that their "break" stems from Harry "still touring and is now going abroad" while Olivia "focuses on her kids and her work in L.A." The insider added that the split was an "amicable decision."

Now, we know more details about the breakup. Harry and Olivia are "still very close friends" and "there is no bad blood between them," another source told Page Six. "Harry didn't dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond," the insider said.

While it's unclear how long this "break" will last, a source said "it's impossible to have a relationship when he's in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and kids. This is the right thing for both of them."

Harry just wrapped up his Los Angeles residency at the Kia Forum on Tuesday (November 15) — which the Don't Worry Darling director was seen in the crowd at. A source told Page Six that Wilde still made an appearance at the show while they "were preparing to spend time apart."

The "As It Was" singer is gearing up to head to Mexico for three tour dates next week. Australia and Europe "Love On Tour" dates are scheduled through July 2023.

Wilde is reportedly heading to London to work on a documentary. A source says Olivia "needs to spend time with her kids in London, where they are with Jason." This is, of course, in reference to Olivia's ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with — Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6. It was reported back in December 2021 that the Ted Lasso star moved to London amid filming.