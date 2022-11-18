Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Are 'Taking A Break'

It's not the same as it was.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are "taking a break" from their relationship after dating for almost two years, a source tells People. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision," according to the insider.

The source added that Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, are "still very close friends" but "right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

News of the split comes days after Harry wrapped up his Los Angeles residency at the Kia Forum on Tuesday (November 15) — which the Don't Worry Darling director was seen in the crowd at. The "As It Was" singer is gearing up to head to Mexico for three tour dates next week. Australia and Europe "Love On Tour" dates are scheduled through July 2023.

The couple was first linked in January 2021 when they were spotted holding hands at a friend's wedding. Wilde, although she didn't address him by name, shared how happy she was with Vogue in December 2021. "It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about it. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love," she said.

Drama has been a recurring presence in their lives as of late, however — do #SpitGate and Olivia's "special salad dressing" ring a bell?