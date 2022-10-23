Olivia Wilde's Nanny Says Florence Pugh & Harry Styles Had A Fling First

Olivia Wilde's former nanny has claimed that Harry Styles had a fling with Florence Pugh before dating Wilde. During her bombshell interview with the Daily Mail, the nanny (who has been named as Erika Genaro by TMZ and Page Six) said that "Flo was f---ing Harry and she had a boyfriend." Pugh called it quits with her longtime boyfriend actor Zach Braff in August of this year.

The claim confirms the widespread narrative that Pugh and Wilde fell out during the filming of Don't Worry Darling. Earlier this year, Page Six was told by sources that Pugh was upset that Styles and Wilde were hooking up on their Palm Springs set.

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry," one source said.

During later press interviews for her movie, Wilde continued to praise Pugh and denied any animosity between them, and said the rumors are "untruths."

Wilde also released a joint statement with her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis slamming their former nanny for making false claims in her interview. "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple told Page Six. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”