Charlie Puth And Stevie Wonder Beatbox Together In Honor Of Lionel Richie

Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder gave an energetic performance together tonight (November 20) at the 2022 American Music Awards.

2-time AMA nominee Puth joined Wonder onstage for a tribute to this year's Icon Award recipient: Lionel Richie. The two sang a melody of the 17-time AMA winner's most ionic hits while sitting across from each other at separate pianos. "This is a great night, because we're here to honor a great man." Wonder began. Puth added, "The genius of Lionel is that you know what the song is right before it begins."

The pair went back to back bantering and singing including "Three Times A Lady," "Easy," "All Night Long (All Night)," "Say You, Say Me," and "Brick House,"—during which Wonder began to beatbox. At the end of the performance, Richie and Smokey Robinson joined the two on stage and hugged Wonder while singing along to "We Are The World."