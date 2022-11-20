Dove Cameron Transforms AMA Stage Into A Nightclub With Sultry Performance

Cameron recently switched up her look from her signature blonde locks to a sultry brunette 'do, calling the change a "total identity shift." She spoke to E! News about why she felt it was time to dye her locks and how "it's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us."

"I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde. When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," she said. "I feel like I have more fun now, and I feel more in touch with myself."

Dove Cameron is performing during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to watch the concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.