Dove Cameron Transforms AMA Stage Into A Nightclub With Sultry Performance
By Sarah Tate
November 21, 2022
Dove Cameron turned the 2022 American Music Awards stage into a cozy nightclub in a sultry performance during the show on Sunday (November 20) in Los Angeles.
Cameron showed just how she can steal your girl when she hit the stage to perform her hit song "Boyfriend," promising to be a better gentleman and that "the universe must have divined" their connection. Backed up back dancers in tuxes and a club singer in a red sparkling dress, all eyes were on Cameron as she strutted around the stage before finally ending up alone with the club singer, placing her coat jacket along her back to prove that "all my clothes would fit."
The "Breakfast" singer was also up for one of the most anticipated awards during the night, New Artist of the Year, winning the category that included fellow nominees GAYLE, Latto, Måneskin and Steve Lacy.
Cameron recently switched up her look from her signature blonde locks to a sultry brunette 'do, calling the change a "total identity shift." She spoke to E! News about why she felt it was time to dye her locks and how "it's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us."
"I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde. When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," she said. "I feel like I have more fun now, and I feel more in touch with myself."
Dove Cameron is performing during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to watch the concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.