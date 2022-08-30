Dove Cameron Says Her New Hair Is A 'Total Identity Shift'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 30, 2022
Dove Cameron had a big night at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 28th. During an interview with E! News at the awards ceremony, she opened up about why she decided to ditch the blonde and become a brunette.
"I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me," Cameron said. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde. When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," she continued. "I feel like I have more fun now, and I feel more in touch with myself." She added, "It's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us."
The singer has previously opened up about her emotional struggle with her image. Earlier this year Cameron posted a heartfelt message that validated people who experience gender dysphoria.
Later in the night, Cameron took home the VMA for Best New Artist. During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to LGBTQ+ youth. "I want to dedicate this to all of the queer kids out there who don't feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are." She also reflected on the success of her 2021 song "Boyfriend," telling fans, "Thank you for getting an overtly queer song onto mainstream radio." She concluded her speech with, "Thank you for supporting me as the person and the artist I am, and I hope that in that way, you've also given that same privilege to yourself."
Cameron recently released her subversive new music video for the song "Breakfast."