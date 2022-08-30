Dove Cameron Says Her New Hair Is A 'Total Identity Shift'

Dove Cameron had a big night at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 28th. During an interview with E! News at the awards ceremony, she opened up about why she decided to ditch the blonde and become a brunette.

"I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me," Cameron said. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde. When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," she continued. "I feel like I have more fun now, and I feel more in touch with myself." She added, "It's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us."

The singer has previously opened up about her emotional struggle with her image. Earlier this year Cameron posted a heartfelt message that validated people who experience gender dysphoria.