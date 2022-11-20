Imagine Dragons Joins Forces With JID For A Fiery, High-Energy Performance
By Kelly Fisher
November 21, 2022
Imagine Dragons joined forces with JID to perform a fiery, high-energy medley of two of the pop-rock band’s biggest songs: “Bones,” which released earlier this year, and “Enemy,” the powerful collaboration with the rapper that dropped in 2021.
Both tracks appear on Imagine Dragons’ massive, 32-track Mercury — Act 1 and Mercury — Act 2 project, which released in two parts. “Bones” quickly became a hit for the group, and they even released a remixed version with a music video inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” around Halloween. Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds previously said in a statement of the original video that “Thriller” was “both scary and playful. I didn’t know as a kid if I wanted to watch it again or not for fear of the ensuing nightmares, but I always came back for more with my eyes half-closed. The idea of punishing Wall Street with a zombie infection felt like an enjoyable time. And it was.”
“Enemy” was easily another fan-favorite anthem by the band, which collaborated with JID on a hip-hop verse. Reynolds said at that time that the song, from the series Arcane League of Legends, “is about reconciling internal conflict in a world where it feels impossible to trust even yourself. In Arcane, two sisters' lives take them on different paths and leads to a division that threatens to tear an entire city apart. Like the series, the song is meant to be both personal and a critique of a society that seems intent on creating division.”