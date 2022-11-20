Imagine Dragons Joins Forces With JID For A Fiery, High-Energy Performance

By Kelly Fisher

November 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Imagine Dragons joined forces with JID to perform a fiery, high-energy medley of two of the pop-rock band’s biggest songs: “Bones,” which released earlier this year, and “Enemy,” the powerful collaboration with the rapper that dropped in 2021.

Both tracks appear on Imagine Dragons’ massive, 32-track Mercury — Act 1 and Mercury — Act 2 project, which released in two parts. “Bones” quickly became a hit for the group, and they even released a remixed version with a music video inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” around Halloween. Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds previously said in a statement of the original video that “Thriller” was “both scary and playful. I didn’t know as a kid if I wanted to watch it again or not for fear of the ensuing nightmares, but I always came back for more with my eyes half-closed. The idea of punishing Wall Street with a zombie infection felt like an enjoyable time. And it was.”

2022 American Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

“Enemy” was easily another fan-favorite anthem by the band, which collaborated with JID on a hip-hop verse. Reynolds said at that time that the song, from the series Arcane League of Legends, “is about reconciling internal conflict in a world where it feels impossible to trust even yourself. In Arcane, two sisters' lives take them on different paths and leads to a division that threatens to tear an entire city apart. Like the series, the song is meant to be both personal and a critique of a society that seems intent on creating division.”

2022 American Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images
Imagine DragonsJID
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.