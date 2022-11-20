Machine Gun Kelly Channels A Punk Rock Porcupine In Wild Red Carpet Look
By Sarah Tate
November 21, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly is known for his often exciting and always unique looks, especially at awards shows, but his latest outfit choice is a real head-turner. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angles on Sunday (November 20), he showed off an extreme outfit choice that could literally poke your eye out.
MGK's vibrant purple suit was perfectly tailored to turn heads as is, but the dozens of spikes covering both his jacket and pants really took the suit to the next level. He continued the punk-rock porcupine look on his black platform boots, which were studded with spikes along the sides.
There's no doubt that MGK's look was incredible, but it also took a toll. While taking home the award for favorite rock artist, he addressed that it wasn't the most comfortable set up, telling the crowd that, "This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in."
After thanking fans for continuing to support his projects and comparing his last two rock albums as going to the moon, he made sure to let fans know he's not done exploring the universe yet.
The mainstream sellout's AMA nomination wasn't the only recognition he's received lately. Last week, he shared his wild reaction to being nominated for Best Rock Album for the 2023 Grammy Awards, telling fans and haters alike they can "call me what you want as long as it starts with 'grammy nominated.'"