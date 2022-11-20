Machine Gun Kelly Channels A Punk Rock Porcupine In Wild Red Carpet Look

Machine Gun Kelly is known for his often exciting and always unique looks, especially at awards shows, but his latest outfit choice is a real head-turner. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angles on Sunday (November 20), he showed off an extreme outfit choice that could literally poke your eye out.

MGK's vibrant purple suit was perfectly tailored to turn heads as is, but the dozens of spikes covering both his jacket and pants really took the suit to the next level. He continued the punk-rock porcupine look on his black platform boots, which were studded with spikes along the sides.