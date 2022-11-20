Watch BTS' Jung Kook Debut New Song At World Cup Opening Ceremony

Jung Kook of BTS debuted his new solo single "Dreamers" during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, November 20th. Dressed in a sparkly black jacket and black pants, the singer performed the RedOne-produced track which will be featured on the soccer tournament's soundtrack.

"Look who we are, we are the dreamers/ We’ll make it happen ’cause we believe it/ Look who we are, we are the dreamers/ We’ll make it happen ’cause we can see it," Jung Kook sang among the crew of dancers."