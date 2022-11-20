Watch BTS' Jung Kook Debut New Song At World Cup Opening Ceremony

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jung Kook of BTS debuted his new solo single "Dreamers" during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, November 20th. Dressed in a sparkly black jacket and black pants, the singer performed the RedOne-produced track which will be featured on the soccer tournament's soundtrack.

"Look who we are, we are the dreamers/ We’ll make it happen ’cause we believe it/ Look who we are, we are the dreamers/ We’ll make it happen ’cause we can see it," Jung Kook sang among the crew of dancers."

Midway through the high-energy performance, Jung Kook was joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. Their song followed the World Cup anthem "Tukoh Taka" which was released on Friday, November 18th, and featured American rapper Nicki Minaj, Columbian singer Maluma, and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares.

"Dreamers" is the latest solo effort from Junk Kook following "Stay Alive," which was produced by fellow BTS member Suga. Earlier this year, Junk Kook teamed up with Charlie Puth for a highly-anticipated collaboration called "Left and Right."

Puth revealed that he actually wrote the song about Jung Kook during his metaverse performance at State Farm Park in iHeartLand. "I've always been so enamored with how he's able to command the stage and I thought 'why not showcase that in the video?'" he explained. "It's just like a perfect bromance, that's what I'm outlining. I can't get this friend of mine out of my mind. He's so fantastic."

