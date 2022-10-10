Prince Harry Shares Rare Update About Archie & Lilibet During Charity Call

Prince Harry gave royal fans rare insight into life with his two children 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet. On Monday, October 10th, a video call was released showing the Duke of Sussex connecting with winners of this year's WellChild Awards, according to People.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were scheduled to attend the flagship event for the UK charity that works to support seriously ill children. However, they were forced to miss the engagement due to the death of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8th.

The WellChild Awards continued as planned and they issued a statement on social media following the news of the Queen's passing. "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, grandmother of our Patron The Duke of Sussex. Our thoughts are with the whole of The Royal Family at this difficult time," they wrote on Twitter.

While chatting with 4-year-old Henry Waines and his parents Shevonne and Ben, Harry revealed, "You sound just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice. I love it." After being asked how Archie and Lilibet were doing, Prince Harry said, "Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great."

Lilibet was reportedly able to meet her great-grandmother for the first time before she passed. The 1-year-old joined her parents on a trip back to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration over the summer. During their stay, she celebrated her first birthday with a lowkey party at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.