August Alsina Shocks Fans After Revealing Update About His Love Life

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be able to use my voice and share my voice on a platform like this, and allow others to see themselves through me," Alsina explained. "Fear has been the greatest tool of teaching for me in so many ways and this experience has taught me love in so many different forms and facets.”



“And then, what do you know, love showed up – but in a new way," he continued. "I wanna share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing. I wanna do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”



The man goes by Zu and is an artist who's collaborated with Alsina on past songs like “Yeah Yeah” and “2am." He's also an ambassador for Alsina's unisex skincare line, Encina Wellness. August Alsina did not confirm that he and the man he introduced are in a relationship, but the Internet ran with the assumption that he came out as bisexual. While some fans were congratulating him on the alleged life update, others questioned the announcement. Even celebrities like Hip Hop Homicides host Van Lathan was suspicious of the show's ending.



“Am I the only one who thinks August Alsina didn’t really say anything definitive?” Lathan tweeted.



August Alsina stars in The Surreal Life with Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Tamar Braxton and others. He has not commented on the episode's conclusion yet.