DJ Khaled Is Renting Out His Iconic Sneaker Closet On Airbnb

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” DJ Khaled said in press release. “We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”



The lucky tourists will also get to go on a private shopping spree at 305 Kicks, enjoy a catered dinner from the artist's restaurant Another Wing and live it up at some of Khaled's favorite places in the city. Fans will have their chance to make the booking on November 29 at 1 p.m.



Khaled's new partnership with Airbnb comes after the Miami-based artist was nominated for six Grammys. The Recording Academy recently announced all the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards. Khaled's "God Did" featuring JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and John Legend was nominated in three categories Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. His entire God Did LP was nominated for Best Rap Album, and he received another nod for his work on Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Deluxe.

