This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. And one of the world's best pizza places is right here in Arizona.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the 25 best pizzerias in the world. The website states, "To determine just that, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the ranking on 50 Top Pizza World 2022, an annual guide to top pizzerias worldwide, modeled after William Reed Business Media’s annual World’s 50 Greatest Restaurants, and compiled by about 150 specialists around the globe."

Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix is the 24th-best pizzeria in the entire world. The website explains:

"Pizzeria Bianco originated in 1988 and soon became an essential destination for pizza-lovers in the American West. Pies come from both a wood-fired oven (among them a version with house-smoked mozzarella, wood-roasted onions, and fennel sausage, with options that include San Daniele prosciutto and Gaeta olives) and a classic New York pizzeria-style deck oven (producing classic New York-style pizzas). Founder Chris Bianco was the first pizzaiolo to win a James Beard Best Chef award. He has a second Phoenix location and three other restaurants."

Check out the full list of the world's 25 best pizzerias in the world on 24/7 Wall Street's website.