Watch Nandi Bushell Cover Rage Against The Machine With Her Little Brother

Earlier this month, Nandi Bushell returned with her first cover in nearly six months, taking on the drum part of Eminem's frenetic 2013 hit "Rap God." Now, the 12-year-old prodigy is getting back to her rock roots and giving fans an update on her 9-year-old brother Thomas' musical prowess.

Nandi shared a video of her brother and herself rocking out to Rage Against The Machine's "Killing In The Name." The cover sees the elder Bushell take on guitar while her younger sibling pounds away on the drums with fervor.

"A family that Rages together, stays together!" she captioned the video. "I love jamming with my brother @thomas_bushell. I am teaching him about all the greatest #rock and #metal #bands. @rageagainstthemachine is one of the bands at the top of my list! Hey @tommorello and @bradwilk you guys are awesome! Thomas is really getting good!"

Watch the Bushell siblings jam out together below.