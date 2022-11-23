Jennifer Lopez's Social Media Accounts Go Dark With No Explanation

Jennifer Lopez shocked fans this morning (Wednesday, November 23rd) when they woke up to see all of her social media accounts had gone dark. Her popular Instagram account with a whopping 226 million followers had all of its posts erased and her profile picture replaced with a photo of a black background. The only thing that remains is a link to her intimate newsletter On The JLo where she updates fans about her life and upcoming projects.

The profile and header images on her Twitter account were also blacked out but her posts remained up and the same goes for her TikTok account. The sudden change to her social media channels comes without explanation and Variety reports her reps have yet to respond to their request for comment.

Typically, a blackout on social media channels for celebrities and musicians signals a major announcement like an album or other creative project. JLo's most recent solo studio album was A.K.A which was released in 2014. In early 2022, she released a soundtrack album Marry Me with Maluma for her romantic comedy of the same name.

JLo is also set to star in the upcoming Prime Video film Shotgun Wedding. The film's synopsis reads: "In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first."

Shotgun Wedding will be released on December 28th.