Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Cuddle In Adorable New Video

Jennifer Lopez is feeling thankful for her husband Ben Affleck this holiday season. The singer and actress took to Instagram to share a sweet video that features the two cuddled up together.

The video features a voiceover of a kid saying, "Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been." As the voiceover plays, JLo and Ben cozy up and smile into the camera. The singer used a series of emojis to caption the video including a fall leaf, a turkey, and a heart emoji. This will be Lopez and Affleck's first Thanksgiving and holiday season as a married couple.