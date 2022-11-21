Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Cuddle In Adorable New Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 21, 2022
Jennifer Lopez is feeling thankful for her husband Ben Affleck this holiday season. The singer and actress took to Instagram to share a sweet video that features the two cuddled up together.
The video features a voiceover of a kid saying, "Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been." As the voiceover plays, JLo and Ben cozy up and smile into the camera. The singer used a series of emojis to caption the video including a fall leaf, a turkey, and a heart emoji. This will be Lopez and Affleck's first Thanksgiving and holiday season as a married couple.
After a two-decade-long romance that saw them get engaged and call it off, the beloved couple finally said "I Do" in July. Lopez revealed that they tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding. Later that summer, the couple had their lavish second wedding in front of close family and friends on Affleck's Georgia estate.
Just over a week ago, Lopez showed off a stunning necklace dedicated to Affleck in an Instagram post. Showing off some looks from a recent outing, her low-cut dress made it perfect to show off the jewelry that read "Jennifer & Ben." Last month, Bennifer made their first public appearance since their two weddings. Lopez and Affleck stunned in matching black outfits at a Ralph Lauren show in Southern California on Thursday, October 13th. The couple was photographed holding hands at the party for the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections.