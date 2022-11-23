Meek Mill Explains Why He Thinks Thanksgiving Is 'Fake'

"This what I was trying to say about thanksgiving," Meek said while sharing a link to a music video. "I was just with some people from London, they don’t even celebrate that s**t lol I never thought about if they did either🤔."



YelloPain's intense video for “Happy Thanksgiving" dropped on the holiday in 2021. In it, YelloPain merges a typical thanksgiving gathering with family and friends with the actual massacre that occurred between early English settlers and Native American tribes years after the first peaceful meal. The video has amassed 1.1 million views since YelloPain released it on Thanksgiving day last year.



Meek's evidence wasn't enough for one fan, who questioned why people in London would celebrate the American holiday. The Dreamchasers founder swiftly shot back.



"Why you so passionate about my thoughts … you get any money this week?" he tweeted back. "Are you eating off your education. Who are you and why you on my d#%k like this lol I be crushing this life chill bro I feed families trees you not on my level … this the vibes now tf lol goofy."

