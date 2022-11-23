More Workers Test Positive For STD After Janitor Urinated In Water Bottles

The janitor who admitted to urinating in water bottles at his office is finding himself in more hot water. More charges have been filed against Lucio Catarino Diaz, according to KPRC.

Last month, Diaz was arrested after allegedly urinating in a co-worker's water bottle, ultimately passing on his herpes simplex 1 to her, an incurable sexually transmitted disease. Now, two more female employees have tested positive for the same disease on November 16 — adding on two more charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a deadly weapon. He was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This all started when a woman grew suspicious of her "funny tasting" water. After several employees complained about the same thing, she installed a hidden camera in her office, which revealed footage of Diaz entering the office and rubbing his genitals on her water bottle. She told police the next day and they confronted Diaz, who admitted to what he had done. Diaz also admitted that he did something similar at a previous job. He said he did it out of "malicious intent" and it was a "sickness."

Diaz remains in custody.