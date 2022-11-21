Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Quietly Break Up Again

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly broken up for a second time. According to a report from People, the two quietly broke up in October. Several sources confirmed to the outlet that the Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns guard parted ways last month due to their demanding careers.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source revealed with a different source adding, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

The former couple's first break up was reported in June 2022 with several outlets reporting they had split. However, Jenner seemingly confirmed they were still together after posting an Instagram Story of the two on a date that included axe-throwing and zip-lining. They were also spotted on a summer getaway after the reports. At the time, an insider gave the E! News more details about the couple's summer vacation. "Kendall loves going there with Devin and being out on the water," the insider shared, adding that the two "are very adventurous and always up for trying anything."

According to an insider, the decision to end their two-year romance was mutual and came down to timing. Jenner and Booker reportedly plan to stay in touch. The two were romantically linked back in 2020 but didn't go official on Instagram until Valentine's Day 2021. A source told People at the time, "What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."