Kendall Jenner Says She Asked For 'Horse Sperm' For Her Birthday

Kendall Jenner had an unexpected announcement to make during a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. The supermodel revealed that one of her horses is pregnant via surrogate. “Oh my God, I’m having a baby!" she excitedly announced while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. Jenner soon clarified that she meant a baby horse.

"I just got the news it took," she told her glam squad. "They just texted me that we have an embryo!” Jenner went on to explain that she actually asked her hairstylist Jen Atkin for horse sperm for her birthday last year once she decided she wanted a foal.

“Remember when I asked you for sperm? Jen was like, ‘I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.’ And I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm,''" she recalled. During a confessional, Jenner explained that she had to buy sperm from a "stud," which is a male horse, and she was very picky in the selection process.