Zayn Surprises Fans With Another Heartfelt One Direction Cover

Zayn is back on Instagram giving One Direction fans a dose of nostalgia. On Monday night (August 15th) the singer shared of video of himself singing an a cappella rendition of the fan favorite "Night Changes." The song was featured on the beloved boy band's fourth studio album aptly titled Four. The album came out in 2014 and was preceded by two singles, the track you can hear Zayn singing below, and "Steal My Girl."

Four was also One Direction's last album with Zayn as a member who announced he was leaving the band on March 25th, 2015. The band's next and final album Made In the A.M. did not include Zayn.