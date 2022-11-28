Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds & Minka Kelly Spark Romance Rumors

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and actress Minka Kelly have sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a date night in Los Angeles. According to Page Six, the two were photographed by paparazzi having a night out at Cafe Stella in the Silverlake neighborhood on Saturday night (November 26th).

In one of the photos obtained by Page Six, Reynolds is seen stroking Kelly's hair inside their car. Sources also told the outlet that the pair spent more than five hours a the restaurant and didn't leave until after 1:00 A.M. Both reps for Kelly and Reynolds did not return Page Six's requests for comment on the photos.

Kelly has previously been dating The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, since 2020 but the two parted ways in May 2022. Noah recently sparked romance rumors of his own after he was spotted having dinner with pop star Dua Lipa.

As for Reynolds, the singer recently split from his wife of 10 years, Aja Volkman, in September. “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority," he told fans on Twitter on September 16th. "Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.” The former couple was married in 2011 and share four kids together: Arrow, twins Gia and Coco, and Valentine.