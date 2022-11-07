Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Announces New Music Project

Dan Reynolds is a busy man! His band Imagine Dragons released a new album Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 this year, and that's apparently not all he was working on. He also worked on the music for a new Showtime series called Spector that tells the story of Phil Spector, the infamous record producer who was convicted of murder and died in jail in 2021.

"I had the absolute pleasure of working on the score/soundtrack for this incredible series with @ajavolkman @waynesermonid," Reynolds wrote on Instagram. "It debuts this evening on @showtime at 9pm and was done by the talented and wonderful @dargott and @sheenamjoyce"

