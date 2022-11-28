Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Balenciaga's Controversial Kids Ad

Kim Kardashian has spoken out after a recent Balenciaga ad drew outrage. After the fashion house shared an ad campaign featuring children holding teddy bears wearing harnesses and chokers, which are commonly used in BDSM, fans began demanding she denounce the brand. Balenciaga has since pulled the controversial campaign and Kardashian finally broke her silence on the matter via Twitter on Sunday night (November 27th).

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," Kim started. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Kim went on, “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

The Kardashians star has a long history with Balenciaga and most recently walked in its Paris couture fashion show in July. She went on to reveal she's "re-evaluating" her relationship with Balenciaga. “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children," she concluded.