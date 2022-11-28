Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus looked stunning at her 30th birthday party. The singer turned three decades old on November 23rd and she took to social media on Sunday, November 27th, to share a sweet photo from the celebration. The photo shows Miley giving the camera a big smile while a cake with frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate bars sticking out of the top is also pictured right below her.

"30. Thankful for all the love and kind birthday wishes," she captioned the photo. Fans took to the comments to send Miley well wishes and share videos and photos from her well-documented coming of age as a Disney Channel star.

Miley also got a birthday shoutout from her godmother and Country music legend Dolly Parton. "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!" Dolly wrote on Twitter. "I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!"

The star is of course referring to her recently announced gig as her goddaughter's co-star for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The exciting announcement came on November 21st with a video featuring the two stars promising fans that the show is “gonna be legendary.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is set to air live from Miami, Florida, on NBC and streaming on Peacock. It’s set to kick off on Saturday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m. and run until 12:30 a.m. ET. The lineup will be announced at a later time, according to a press release.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.