The Weeknd Donates $5 Million To Help Fight Hunger Crisis During World Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
November 29, 2022
The Weeknd plans to help combat world hunger as he performs all around the world in 2023.
On Monday, November 28, the Grammy award-winning artist, born Abel Tesfaye, revealed upcoming show dates for the international leg of his After Hour 'Til Dawn tour. His upcoming tour will begin in June at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK and will venture off to other major cities in Europe and Latin America like Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more. He'll conclude the tour in Santiago, Chile in October. During his time overseas, The Weeknd aims to contribute proceeds from the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which will fight the unprecedented global hunger crisis.
🎉 Today, @WFP and Goodwill Ambassador @theweeknd announce that since the #XOHumanitarianFund launched in March 2022, $5 MILLION has been raised to support WFP's lifesaving efforts to fight global hunger. 🙌 🌍— World Food Program USA (@WFPUSA) November 28, 2022
Read the full press release here. ➡️ https://t.co/RCMc2H9EzR pic.twitter.com/OBtbRtnEoC
“We are deeply appreciative and humbled by The Weeknd’s steadfast support, as well as that of his loyal fans and partners,” said World Food Program USA president and CEO Barron Segar. “Abel is an inspiration to us all, and through his efforts, thousands of families will have food security and hope for a better future.”
The "Die For You" singer is teaming up with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America to the cause. Abel made a direct donation of $500,000 along with funds raised through merch and ticket sales from previous round of U.S. shows, which hit numerous cities throughout the year. The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors and supporters also helped out by donating money to the cause including sponsor Binance, who offered up $2 million.
Their first priority is to send $2 million emergency food and nutrition assistance to regions of Ethiopia where they plan to reach more than 75,000 people in places where food is scarce. The Weeknd gave the U.N. World Food Programme a check during a private event at the After Hours 'Til Dawn tour in Los Angeles. See clips from his final show of the tour and check out the new tour dates below.