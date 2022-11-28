The Weeknd Donates $5 Million To Help Fight Hunger Crisis During World Tour

“We are deeply appreciative and humbled by The Weeknd’s steadfast support, as well as that of his loyal fans and partners,” said World Food Program USA president and CEO Barron Segar. “Abel is an inspiration to us all, and through his efforts, thousands of families will have food security and hope for a better future.”



The "Die For You" singer is teaming up with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America to the cause. Abel made a direct donation of $500,000 along with funds raised through merch and ticket sales from previous round of U.S. shows, which hit numerous cities throughout the year. The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors and supporters also helped out by donating money to the cause including sponsor Binance, who offered up $2 million.



Their first priority is to send $2 million emergency food and nutrition assistance to regions of Ethiopia where they plan to reach more than 75,000 people in places where food is scarce. The Weeknd gave the U.N. World Food Programme a check during a private event at the After Hours 'Til Dawn tour in Los Angeles. See clips from his final show of the tour and check out the new tour dates below.