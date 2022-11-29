Dan Reynolds Shares Photo With Kane Brown And Fans Are Begging For A Collab

Dan Reynolds is living it up in LA these days, and recently shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Kane Brown walking the streets of North Hollywood. Though the Imagine Dragons singer and country star may seem like an unexpected pairing, but fans were excited to see the snapshot and hoped it meant a collaboration might be in the works.

"I Love Kane Brown such an awesome talent and if you are making a song then for sure it will be great 😍," one fan commented.

"Now that’s a pair! Are we getting a song from this duo?" wrote another.

Reynolds simply captioned the post "La evenings" and didn't even tag Brown in the photo, but that could all be part of his master plan!

See the photo below.