Dan Reynolds Shares Photo With Kane Brown And Fans Are Begging For A Collab
By Katrina Nattress
November 30, 2022
Dan Reynolds is living it up in LA these days, and recently shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Kane Brown walking the streets of North Hollywood. Though the Imagine Dragons singer and country star may seem like an unexpected pairing, but fans were excited to see the snapshot and hoped it meant a collaboration might be in the works.
"I Love Kane Brown such an awesome talent and if you are making a song then for sure it will be great 😍," one fan commented.
"Now that’s a pair! Are we getting a song from this duo?" wrote another.
Reynolds simply captioned the post "La evenings" and didn't even tag Brown in the photo, but that could all be part of his master plan!
See the photo below.
This isn't the only picture of Reynolds that has the internet buzzing. Over the weekend, he was spotted out with actress Minka Kelly, which sparked dating rumors. In September, the singer revealed that he had split from wife Aja Volkman.
"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," he wrote at the time. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."
The couple, who shares three children — Arrow Eve, 10, twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5, and Valentine, 2 — initially split in April 2018 and attempted to reconcile their marriage that November. At the end of 2019, Reynolds even re-proposed to Volkman.