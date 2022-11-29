Kanye West Says He Has To Pay $50 Million In Taxes

“Someone at CohnReznick tells me—and I tell all of my finance people, never use the term ‘a lot’—but they said okay, you’re gonna have to pay a lot of taxes," Ye explained. "And that made me feel like they’re just waiting, like, ‘We finally got him, we finally can put him in jail.’ And I was like, ‘Can I still run for president in jail?’ I found out I could, so I was like okay, that’s fine then."



"I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison this morning," Ye continued. "They put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts. They said [I owe] around $50 million. Now I’m going around to different CFOs like, okay, so would this be tax evasion? Because I’m obviously not the most financially literate person on the planet.”



Ye's money issues could stem from all the income he's lost from brands who've severed ties with him over the past few months due to his ant-Semitic remarks and questionable business practices at adidas. After terminating their deal with Ye, the sneaker company is investigating allegations of a hostile work environment that the rapper allegedly created. The rapper didn't comment on those accusations during the interview. Instead he claimed God is "breaking him down" by "removing" all of wealth.

