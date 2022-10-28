These Texas Businesses Have (Jokingly) Cut Ties With Kanye West

By Dani Medina

October 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

As businesses increasingly cut ties with Kanye West amid recent anti-Semitic comments, some companies in the Lone Star State have jokingly joined in on the fun.

Texans have taken to social media to announce that their favorite local businesses have severed their relationships with the "All Falls Down" rapper. Taco Cabana, La Michocana and Hook & Reel are among the businesses involved in the viral trend. "🚨Fred’s fish fry officially cuts ties with ye. Rapper formally known as Kanye west.😬" one user said.

In the real world, Adidas, Balenciaga, GAP and JPMorgan Chase Bank are among the big companies who no longer wish to work with Ye after his anti-Semitic tirade. The dissolution of these partnerships has stripped Kanye of his billionaire status after losing his $1.5 billion deal with Adidas.

You can take a look at the hilarious posts about Texas businesses cutting ties with Kanye West below:

🚨 La Michoacana has officially cut ties with Kanye West, effective immediately.

Posted by Paul Aleman on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

🚨 PicaPica Plaza has officially cut ties with Kanye West, effective immediately. 🚨

Posted by Arturo Chavarria on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

🚨Fred’s fish fry officially cuts ties with ye. Rapper formally known as Kanye west.😬

Posted by James D. Oswalt on Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Kanye West
