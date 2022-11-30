GloRilla Defends Herself After Claiming People Can't Find Love In The Club

"I'm saying its a chance," GloRilla replied when asked if people can find love in the club. "But I was really speaking on me being from Memphis. I really don't go to clubs and when I did go to clubs it was in Memphis, but I got dried out on clubs. When you go in the club, you see the same people and they just in there standing around and what they doing? Lookin' for the hoes."



Their conversation eventually shifted to her recent EP Anyways, Life's Great..., her popular track "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B and how she's been treated by other women in Hip-Hop. Later on, the crew also brought up her past issues with "F.N.F" producer HitKidd. After they engaged in an intense back-and-forth on social media recently, GloRilla told Envy and Charlamagne that they were both cool now.



"Everything is everything fosho," she said. "We from Memphis. We straight."



See GloRilla's debut appearance on The Breakfast Club below.

