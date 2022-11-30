Jennifer Lopez Calls Her First Red Carpet Dress 'Poo Poo Color'

Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of her first red-carpet dress and to be fair, it was a lot less polished than the extravagant looks the singer/actress has become known for since then. Everyone's gotta start somewhere, right?

Lopez reflected on her very first premiere in the early 90s during her recent appearance on Vogue's "73 Questions." The singer invited the outlet to her Los Angeles home and opened up about her long career, style, and her family life with new husband Ben Affleck.

Early on in the interview, Lopez was asked to reflect on one of her first looks at the 1994 premiere of Mi Vida Loca, which marked her first Hollywood premiere ever.