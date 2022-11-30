Jennifer Lopez Calls Her First Red Carpet Dress 'Poo Poo Color'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 30, 2022
Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of her first red-carpet dress and to be fair, it was a lot less polished than the extravagant looks the singer/actress has become known for since then. Everyone's gotta start somewhere, right?
Lopez reflected on her very first premiere in the early 90s during her recent appearance on Vogue's "73 Questions." The singer invited the outlet to her Los Angeles home and opened up about her long career, style, and her family life with new husband Ben Affleck.
Early on in the interview, Lopez was asked to reflect on one of her first looks at the 1994 premiere of Mi Vida Loca, which marked her first Hollywood premiere ever.
"My first premiere – God it was a kind of rayon blend polyester mini dress in a kind of a sandy, poo-poo color with buttons," she said, laughing. The interview then moved on to better, more stylish days. When asked which look was her favorite of all time, she shockingly didn't name the green Versace gown that helped launch the Google Image search.
"I think people would think it was the green Versace dress because it's the most famous," she pointed out and eventually gave up, saying, "It's too hard to choose."
Lopez wore the dress again nearly 20 years later during Versace's Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan in 2019. "Twenty years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later — it resonated," she said. "It was like, 'Yes, you know, life is not over at 20!'"