Matthew McConaughey Is Teaching A New Course At The University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is set to teach another new course at the University of Texas this spring. CBS News reported that the actor will teach the course, called Script to Screen: Commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work.

McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey taught another Script to Screen class together in the past, which taught students about film production and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company," according to the university's website.

The Script to Screen: Commercials class will begin in the Spring 2023 semester. In order to learn about the making of ad campaigns, the students will study "campaign briefs, early concepts, scripts, storyboards and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage."

According to the school, McConaughey has helped to teach the original Script to Screen class since 2015. He even helped to develop the course's curriculum.

It's still unclear which commercials will be discussed in the course's curriculum, but McConaughey has appeared in many recent ad campaigns.